Missing teenager Joel Greener can you help

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace 14-year-old Joel Greener who is missing from home.

Joel was last seen at his home address in Seaforth on Monday 17 May, after he left on his pedal bike.

He is described as white, around 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, with short, straight blonde hair and blue eyes. He speaks with a Liverpool accent.

When he was last seen, Joel was described as wearing a black combat tracksuit bottoms, a black bubble ‘Columbia’ coat, and black Nike 110 trainers. He rides a Scott mountain bike, frame colours of black, green, blue and red.

He is known to frequent Litherland, Bootle, Seaforth and Crosby.

If you have seen Joel or have any information, please contact us via our online form: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/

Alternatively, DM @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook or call 101 or the charity missing people on 116 000.