Concern for missing teenager Amanda Ditrichova

Amanda, who is 15 years old, was reported missing from the Normanton area around 2.50pm yesterday (Thursday 20 May).

She has very long black, wavy hair, which she often wears in plaits and is thought to be wearing dark leggings, a dark jacket and pink and purple trainers.

If you have seen Amanda or know where she may be, please contact police quoting reference number 652 of 20 May.

Facebook– send them a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message their contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call them on 101.