Appeal for information following fatal collision in Norris Green

Police can confirm that following a collision in Norris Green on Tuesday, 18 May, a 76-year-old man has sadly died.

At around 6.55pm, police and the ambulance service were called to Townsend Avenue near the junction with Norwyn Road, to reports of a collision between a Citroen C3 and a male pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital and sadly died yesterday, Thursday, 20 May.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers at this time.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is assisting with enquiries.

Roads Policing Sergeant, Amy Murray said: “An investigation is ongoing after a man sadly died following a collision in Norris Green earlier this week, and we are keen to speak to anyone with information.

“If you witnessed the collision, or have any CCTV or dashcam footage from the Townsend Avenue area, please get in touch as it may assist our enquiries.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call our Matrix Roads Policing Unit on (0151) 7775747, email [email protected] or contact @MerPolCC on Twitter quoting reference 21000320082.