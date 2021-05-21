Appeal following racially aggravated criminal damage and assault

Images of two women who may have important information regarding a racially aggravated criminal damage and assault have been released by Kent Police officers.

On Wednesday 28 April 2021, at about 1.15pm, the victim reported that during an altercation with two people in Dartford High Street, he and his daughter were verbally abused and assaulted. During the incident, their car was also kicked.

Following initial enquiries, officers are now in a position to release images of two women who may be able to assist with their enquires.

Can you help?

Anyone who recognises the women or, has any additional information, should contact Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting reference 46/71087/21.