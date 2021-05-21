Don’t get locked up as lockdown eases – that’s our message this weekend as people across Essex plan to eat in a pub or restaurant for the first time since last year.

We’re asking whatever celebrations you have planned for the weekend ahead, to ensure alcohol doesn’t ruin your weekend, or your future, because of drink driving.

This year has put a strain on us all as we have remained at home to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and to protect the NHS and that is something to celebrate and be proud of.

But ahead of the excitement of being able to see each other again and to be able to socialise at bars and restaurants once more, we’re asking you to stop and think about what life would be like for you if you had “one more for the road” and ended up being arrested for drink driving.

Adam Pipe, Head of Roads Policing, said,

“It’s wonderful to have that feeling of freedom on the road again, and we’re looking forward to seeing people out and about, heading off to see family and friends.

“It’s natural to want to celebrate after all this time. All we are asking is, just be sensible and don’t drink and drive.

“We will have officers out around the county this weekend, in your communities and on your roads, keeping you safe.

“They will tackle anyone putting others at risk and that includes by drink driving.

“Anyone who thinks that it cannot happen to them should think again. Officers will be patrolling this weekend and anyone whose driving is poor, who has an accident or is stopped by us may be tested for alcohol or drugs in their system.”

Mr Pipe went on to say:

“Rather than deal with the aftermath of being arrested and facing a court appearance where you could lose your livelihood because of drink or drug driving, why not take some precautions?

“Think about what you will do this weekend and plan ahead; make travel arrangements using a designated driver or take a taxi.

“This will leave you free to enjoy your celebrations without guilt and without repercussions. Just don’t drink or drug drive.”

Anyone who has information about someone who drives after taking excessive alcohol or drugs or sees someone who drink or drug drives should call us.