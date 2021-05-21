Investigation following assault in Burbage

Detectives are investigating an assault in Burbage yesterday afternoon (Thursday 20 May) – and are appealing with anyone with information to come forward.

Police were called to St Catherine Close at around 3.15pm following a report that a 16-year-old boy had been injured.

Upon arrival at the scene, it was alleged the victim had sustained a single stab wound in an alleyway, inflicted by another boy known to him.

The injured boy has been taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Two 16-year-old boys arrested in connection with the incident have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Enquiries are continuing into the incident and anyone with information about what happened can contact police on 101 quoting incident 357 of 20 May.

You can also provide information by visiting https://www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/