Man charged with attempted murder after incident in Oldham

A man has been charged with attempted murder after an incident in Oldham.

Police were called at 8.20pm on Friday 14 May to a report of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Whitehouse Avenue.

A man in his 40s was treated in hospital for life-changing leg injuries.

Jamil Ahmed (DOB 03/01/1985), of Thurland Road, Oldham, was later arrested and charged with attempted murder.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Minshull Street Crown Court on 17 June 2021.

A second man – aged 31 – was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information should call 0161 856 8906 quoting incident 2950 of 14/05/2021.

Information can also be reported online or by using the LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk, or by calling 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.