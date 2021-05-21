Officer given final written warning

Allegations of misconduct have been found proven against a serving police sergeant.

A public Misconduct Hearing held on Tuesday, 18 May to Thursday, 20 May heard PS Timothy Brown, attached to the Central West Command Unit, had breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour, in respect of authority, respect and courtesy; and discreditable conduct.

Allegations that he had breached Standards of Professional Behaviour, in respect of equality and diversity were not proven.

It was further alleged that on or about Monday, 24 or Tuesday, 25 July 2017, that in the presence of junior officers, PS Brown undermined another sergeant by using unpleasant language to refer to her and her ability in carrying out her job.

It was also alleged that on Tuesday, 25 July 2017, PS Brown referred to a member of public in a sexual manner.

A final allegation, on Wednesday, 26 July 2017 stated that PS Brown made a derogatory remark about a transgender woman.

The Independent Legally Qualified Chair, and panel members considered all of the evidence presented by the appropriate authority and three allegations were found proven at the level of misconduct.

The panel’s decision was that PS Brown receive a final written warning.