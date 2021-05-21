Witness appeal after theft of garden furniture from Redhill’s Nutfield Priory HotelHotel

We are appealing for witnesses after two incidents of theft at the Nutfield Priory Hotel and Spa in Redhill at some point between 4pm on May 4 and 6am on May 6 when high value patio furniture totalling £3,500 was stolen.



The same white Nissan Cabstar flatbed pickup truck, number plate HG07 HTJ, has been captured on CCTV in both incidents.

The property stolen includes:

One Marlow rectangular dining table valued at £618

Two Marlow sofas valued at £1,032 each

14 waterproof beige seat cushions for the Sussex or Windsor stacking armchair valued at £42 each

The hotel has described these items as unusual as they are only sold within the hospitality sector.

If you know anything that can assist our investigation, or have been offered these items for sale, please contact us quoting crime reference number 45210045927 via:

Webchat on our website surrey.police.uk

Online https://www.surrey.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

Calling us on 101

If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.