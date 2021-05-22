Man arrested and gun, ammunition and drugs recovered following warrant in Old Swan

Police have arrested a man and seized a firearm, ammunition and suspected class B drugs in Old Swan today, Friday, 21 May.

At around 10am, officers attended an address in Allenby Square to carry out a warrant. Following a search, they recovered a handgun, ammunition and a quantity of suspected amphetamine.

A 32-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of possession of a section 1 firearm, possession with intent to supply class B drugs, and possession of cannabis.

He remains in custody for questioning and an investigation is ongoing.

The firearm will be forensically examined to establish if it is linked to any incidents.

Detective Inspector John Fitzgerald said: “The seizure of any weapons or drugs is always a great result as this means they can no longer cause harm in our communities, and thankfully we have today removed another gun and suspected amphetamine from circulation.

“I would encourage anyone who has any information on the supply of drugs or storage of weapons to please let us know. The community are our eyes and ears and we must work together to rid our streets of this criminal activity and put those involved before the courts.”

Anyone with any information on the supply of drugs or storage of weapons is asked to contact us @MerPolCC on Twitter, Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook or call 101.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.