SOUTH SHIELDS MAN SENTENCED FOR TERRORISM AND FIREARMS OFFENCES

A 32-year-old man from South Shields has been sentenced today (Friday May 21) to 10 years and 2 months in prison after pleading guilty a number of offences.

John Raymond Nimmo (02.07.88) of Osborne Avenue, South Shields, pleaded guilty to one offence of possession of a document likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism contrary to Section 58 Terrorism Act 2000, one offence of publishing or distributing a terrorist publication contrary to Section 2 Terrorism Act 2006; one offence of encouraging terrorism contrary to Section 1 Terrorism Act 2006; one offence of distributing material with intent to stir up racial hatred to Section 19 Public Order Act 1986; one offence of distributing material with intent to stir up religious hatred contrary to Section 29C Public Order Act 1986 and one offence of breach of Criminal Behaviour Order contrary to Section 30 Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime And Policing Act 2014.

Nimmo was arrested as part of an intelligence led investigation into Right Wing Terrorism online in August 2019 and was charged in December 2019.

He pleaded guilty to the above offences in May 2020.

Following a separate investigation by Northumbria Police, Nimmo was also charged with the possession of a prohibited firearm. He pleaded guilty to this offence in October 2020.

He was sentenced to a total of 10 years and 2 months.

Counter Terrorism Officers were alerted to Nimmo’s offending following a number of grossly offensive posts on social media. Following his arrest by Terrorism Police, Nimmo was also found to be in possession of a terrorist publications, which digital investigators found he had also shared. Nimmo was also found to have breached his Criminal Behaviour Order, which was imposed following a previous prosecution.

Detective Chief Superintendent Martin Snowden is head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East. He said: “Offences committed online have as significant an impact as those committed on our streets. There is no place for content that seeks to cause hate, distress and division amongst our communities.

“We cannot underestimate the influence extreme content such as that posted and shared in this case could have on those potentially vulnerable to being radicalised and the actions they may take in the future. Regardless of the intent, Nimmo shared content that could, in the wrong hands, be used to cause serious acts of violence and harm to the public.

“We work closely with our local police forces to identify arrest and bring to justice anyone espousing hatred and extremism. We always encourage people to bring any posts, websites or activity of concern to the attention of police via www.gov.uk/ACT.”

Reporting won’t ruin lives, but it could save them. Action Counters Terrorism. Remember, in an emergency, always dial 999.