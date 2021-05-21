Appeal for information after man approaches woman and children in Leysdown

Information is sought following a report a man approached a woman and her children in Leysdown.

The man is said to have attempted to engage with the woman, and her children, in The Promenade, between Manor Way and Grove Avenue, at around 5.30pm on Tuesday 18 May 2021. He then left the area on foot.

A 43-year-old man from Sheppey was arrested in connection with the incident on the same date and has been released on bail, pending further investigation, until Saturday 12 June.

Enquiries to establish the full circumstances, which includes speaking with several witnesses and reviewing available CCTV, remain ongoing.

It is believed there are several witnesses who may have additional information that can assist with enquiries but have not been in touch with Kent Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the force on 01795 419119 quoting 46/84499/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form available via this link.