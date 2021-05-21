A teenager has been given a 12-month Referral Order on Friday 21st May at Birmingham Youth Court for terrorism offences

The 16-year-old from Bartley Green, who cannot be named due to his age, admitted three counts of possessing a document used to prepare or commit an act of terrorism between 5 May 2020 to 23 June 2020 at Westminster Magistrates Court on 11 March.

He was arrested after a warrant was executed at his home address in June 2020.

The Order includes an intensive contract of rehabilitation and the boy’s parents were also issued with a 12-month Parenting Order.

Although the offences met the custody threshold, the Judge felt that would do more harm than good, but stressed that any breach of the Order meant the teen would be taken into custody.