Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a missing criminal

Mark Anthony Kelly from Soho, Birmingham is wanted after failing to appear at Mold Crown Court after a serious assault that took place on 26 March 2020 on a train arriving at Holyhead railway station, North Wales.

Kelly has pleaded guilty to the offence but has since failed to appear at court for sentencing.

Officers have made extensive attempts to try and locate Kelly, 34, but have so far been unable to trace him.

He is believed to be local to the Soho area in Birmingham.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Kelly is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2000028074. Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.