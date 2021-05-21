Mark Anthony Kelly from Soho, Birmingham is wanted after failing to appear at Mold Crown Court after a serious assault that took place on 26 March 2020 on a train arriving at Holyhead railway station, North Wales.
Kelly has pleaded guilty to the offence but has since failed to appear at court for sentencing.
Officers have made extensive attempts to try and locate Kelly, 34, but have so far been unable to trace him.
He is believed to be local to the Soho area in Birmingham.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Kelly is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2000028074. Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a missing criminal
42 mins ago
1 Min Read
Mark Anthony Kelly from Soho, Birmingham is wanted after failing to appear at Mold Crown Court after a serious assault that took place on 26 March 2020 on a train arriving at Holyhead railway station, North Wales.
You may also like
LONDON
Woman Rushed to Hospital after being Hit By Train near Wandsworth
February 19, 2016
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Three Children Rescued after boat capsizes in the Solent
August 6, 2016
BASINGSTOKE • BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • LATEST NEWS
Concern for welfare of boy missing from Alton
May 21, 2017
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Southsea School Boy made Honorary New York Fire fighter
August 30, 2017
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • SOUTH WEST
Multiple staff stabbed at HMP Bristol
January 10, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Silly season has begun on the trains
December 3, 2019
BREAKING • National
Remain alert to the terrorist threat
1 week ago
ASHFORD • BREAKING • KENT
Police fins body of missing Anna Gratzkowski
9 months ago
LONDON • MISSING
Have you seen missing Evie Halkyard?
March 12, 2020
BREAKING • KENT
Police Discover Cannabis Factory in Sittingbourne Home
April 26, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON
Man sentenced following attacks in Bow
July 26, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
Streets in Ramsgate closed as a precaution
January 14, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Portsmouth Bully Boy and ASBO King Gary Saunders Back in Jail
August 30, 2017
BREAKING • GOSPORT
Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage Back Life Saving Lessons in CPR
October 23, 2017
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
‘I HOPE THIS HAUNTS YOU’ Portsmouth Baby killing mum’s chilling Words
December 19, 2016
BREAKING • LONDON • NEWHAM
Teenager charged with Murder of Abiola Olalekan Akerele
5 months ago
BREAKING
C OVID-19 cases in Southwark has been increasing
8 months ago
BREAKING • ESSEX • LONDON
UPDATE:Man remanded overJodie Chesney Murder
March 9, 2019
BREAKING • LAWLESS BRITAIN • NORTH WEST
Two arrested after arson attack on Police cars
April 1, 2019
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS • SOUTHAMPTON
Police appeal after Woman Rape in Southampton Park
March 6, 2018
BREAKING • WEST SUSSEX
Driver of stolen Audi A3 arrested
October 4, 2019
SCOTLAND
UKRO 2016 Scottish Rescue Challenge great Success
March 20, 2016
BREAKING • LONDON
Fire rips through Camden Market in London
July 10, 2017
BREAKING • BRIGHTON
Man appears in court over Brighton Street attack
May 30, 2019
BREAKING • FAREHAM • GOSPORT • PORTSMOUTH
UPDATED: Police close M27 motorway near Fareham
March 17, 2019
BREAKING • TEST VALLEY
Council calls for information about fly-tipped asbestos
April 26, 2016
BREAKING • RAYLEIGH
Police officer stabbed multiple times
April 25, 2019
BREAKING • CORNWALL • DEVON • EXETER
Jury finds Azam Mangori guilty of murdering Lorraine Cox
2 months ago
BREAKING • CRAWLEY • SUSSEX
Man arrested for Double Crawley Down murder is seriously ill in Hospitial
December 23, 2019
FAREHAM • TEST VALLEY
Camper Van Gutted by Fire
February 26, 2016
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS • PORTSMOUTH
Forces Free Roast At Toby Carvery
June 22, 2017
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE
Coral Bookmakers in Locks Heath is robbed
October 24, 2019
BREAKING • KENT • MARGATE
Witness appeal following altercation in Margate
January 3, 2020
BREAKING • MIDLANDS
One dead one critical following M40 Collision
November 20, 2019
BASINGSTOKE
Thieves put lives at risk after Fire Station Break in at Odiham
February 13, 2016