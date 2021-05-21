The animal was taken to a vet by Motherwell District Wildlife Protection after it was found injured outside Brannock High School in North Lanarkshire on Tuesday.
Police Scotland and the Scottish SPCA were made aware of the find, but the hedgehog later died.
Motherwell District Wildlife Protection said it had “died of multiple stab wounds”.
On Friday, a force spokesperson said: “A 13-year-old boy has been charged in connection with alleged wildlife crime offences following the death of a hedgehog which had been found injured at a high school in North Lanarkshire on Tuesday, May 18.“He is the subject of a report to the Scottish Children’s Reporters Administration.”
A 13-year-old boy has been charged with wildlife crime offences in connection with the death of a hedgehog that reportedly suffered "multiple stab wounds"
The animal was taken to a vet by Motherwell District Wildlife Protection after it was found injured outside Brannock High School in North Lanarkshire on Tuesday.
