Police investigating a robbery at Falconwood railway station have released a CCTV image in connection with the incident

At just before 7pm on Thursday 8 April, the victim was stood on the platform of the South East London station when she was grabbed from behind by a man and pushed against the wall.

The man then turned her around and grabbed her by the throat before demanding she drop her phone.

The scared victim dropped her phone and the man picked it up and ran away.

Police believe the man in the CCTV image may have information that could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 475 of 08/04/21.