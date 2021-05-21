A school music teacher who appeared on BBC talent show The Voice has been jailed after being caught viewing and distributing child abuse images

Paul Rajasegaram, 33, from Westminster, London, was arrested after a National Crime Agency investigation found that he was behind an online person a discussing the sexual abuse of children on a chat platform frequented by paedophiles.

NCA officers had acquired intelligence that a user on the platform had found two of hi pupils, aged 10 and 12, to be “really cute.”

Further investigation led to the identification of Rajasegaram, and he was arrested in January 2018.

A number of devices were seized from his home, and forensic analysis of an Apple laptop computer revealed 58 indecent images and 10 child abuse videos.

Chat logs from a Skype account associated to Rajasegaram showed that he had shared child abuse images with like-minded individuals on the platform. These ranged from category A to C.

Following his arrest, Rajasegaram was immediately suspended from the Tower Hamlets school he taught at, and a performing arts school where he worked at weekends.

The NCA conducted safeguarding checks on pupils at these two locations, including the boys aged 10 and 12 that Rajasegaram had called cute.

There was no evidence that offending had taken place against any pupil.

At Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday 19 May, Rajasegaram was sentenced to two years and three months. He had pleaded guilty on 14 April this year to three counts of making, and two of distributing, indecent images of children.