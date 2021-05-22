A man has been jailed following a football brawl in Bishop Auckland last year

Ashly Murphy was handed a two year prison sentence following the assault which took place at Cockton Hill recreational ground in September.

Following the game between Crook FC and Bishop Bay Horse, Murphy approached the victim and grabbed him by the throat and punched him in the jaw.

The victim was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, as a result of his injuries and was required to undergo surgery for a broken jaw.

Murphy, 29 from Bishop Auckland appeared at Durham Crown Court earlier this month where he was found guilty of the assault. He was jailed for two years and ordered to pay a victim surcharge.

DS Sarah Hindmarsh, from Bishop Auckland Crime Team said: This particular assault was unprovoked and completely unsportsmanlike, the final whistle blew and the victim went to shake hands with Murphy who, instead of putting the game behind him, struck the victim’s jaw.

“I’m glad that the sentence handed down by the judge reflects the seriousness of the assault and the hard work my team put into this investigation.”