A man has been jailed in connection with drug offences in Ipswich

25 year old Artenis Selita of Cottril Way of Bedford in Bedfordshire appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday 21 May was sentenced to three years and four months.

It follows his guilty pleas at an earlier hearing to possession of drugs with intent to supply and possession of criminal property, namely money.

It follows an incident earlier this year on Monday 25 January when officers from the Operational Scorpion team had reason to conduct a search of a Selita sat in the driver seat of a vehicle parked on Sherrington Road close to a footpath. During the search of Selita and the vehicle officers from the Scorpion, team recovered a large quantity of cocaine that has a street value of tens of thousands of pounds as well as a large quantity of cash, estimated to be around £40,000. Police arrested him and he was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.



24 year old Artenis Selita of Cottril Way of Bedford in Bedfordshire was subsequently charged with possession of drugs with intent to supply and possession of the criminal property, namely money.

The Scorpion team is a proactive unit that tackles drug-related crime and related criminality. If you suspect drug dealing is taking place in your area or see anything suspicious or out of place, please tell us. You don’t have to be certain, just concerned. Call us on 101 or if you prefer you can contact Crimestoppers to report anonymously – online or by calling 0800 555 111.