Fire crews called to Morrisons in Lake after early morning refrigerant leak leads to staff evacuation

Two fire crews from the Isle of Wight have been called to Morrisons in Lake after a gas leak in the early hours of Saturday. The store was closed to customers at the time but night staff self-evacuated before the arrival of the fire service.

Crews from Sandown and Shanklin were called to the store on Newport Road, Lake on the Isle of Wight just after 3.20am to attend to gas leaking via a refrigeration unit.

Swift actions to isolate the supply and ventilation of the affected area was carried out by firefighters in breathing apparatus.

A refrigeration engineer has been called to the store to carry out urgent repairs