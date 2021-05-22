An HGV driver has sadly died, after his vehicle struck a traffic island on a busy Northamptonshire road

Emergency crews were called to the A43 in Brackley at around 10am on Friday – to reports of a serious incident.

On arrival, they found a white MAN articulated lorry had been in collision with the roundabout next to the BP garage.

The driver was treated by paramedics at the scene but sadly died.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to get in touch, and want to hear from anyone who may have relevant dash-cam footage taken prior to, during or after the collision.