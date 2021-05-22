Holiday Park horror after man is stabbed and the three are arrested

Kent Police was called at 12.03am on Saturday 22 May 2021 to a report of an assault at a Holiday Park on Plough Road, Sheerness.

Armed police officers and Paramedics from South East coast ambulance service attended and a man in his 20s was taken to a local hospital with injuries to his stomach consistent with stab wounds.

The injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A police helicopter has also called to assist in the search for those involved who police say were arrested at scene.

Police spent a number of hours on the site taking with witnesses and staff. A number of bystanders helped quell the bleeding whilst awaiting for Police and Paramedics

A 23-year-old man from Harlow, Essex, a 32-year-old man from Eastchurch, Kent and a 32-year-old woman from Southampton have been arrested on suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm and remain in custody.

Witnesses or anyone with information are urged to call 01795 419119 quoting reference 22-0007. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111or complete the anonymous online form atwww.crimestoppers-uk.org.