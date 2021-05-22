The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire Dogs have set off on a charitable mission to support their four-legged pals at Dogs Trust

Taking on the 99k May Challenge, the lovable troop of canines will be clambering for their handlers Andy Earl, Graham Howlett and Sean White to take them on their walkies to help clock up the kilometres.

Hoodie, Millie, Harvey, Ruby, Louis, Eric and Harley have clipped on their leads, prepared their paws and teamed up to take on 99km each, throughout May.

Andy Earl, Fire Investigation Officer said: “As Fire Dog Handlers we live and work with our dogs so have a real affinity with our animals. The Dogs Trust do a brilliant job in giving dogs both a happy and healthy life as well, so as handlers we want to do anything we can to support them in their mission.”

The money goes towards Dogs Trust’s mission to help bring about the day when all dogs can enjoy a happy life, free from the threat of unnecessary destruction.

Russell Benson, Dogs Trust Community Fundraising Team Manager, said:

“We are delighted that the HIWFRS Fire Dog team are taking part in the 99k For Canine Challenge with Dogs Trust. We are in awe of the work of the team of rescue dogs and their humans in saving lives across the region.

“Every penny raised by the pack helps give rescued dogs staying at the 20 Dogs Trust rehoming centres across the UK the care, attention, and love they need until they find their forever homes and ensures that Dogs Trust never puts down a healthy dog.”

A fundraising page has been set up through Facebook, which pays all the processing fees, so 100% of all donations go to the Fire Dogs furry friends at Dogs Trust.

Using the steps recorded on their handler’s smart phones whilst out on a walk, the fire dogs are aiming to help their fellow pooches in between helping HIWFRS catch arsonists and investigate fires.