Appeal to locate missing man from Maidstone

Information is sought to help locate a man who has been reported missing from Maidstone.

James Passfield is last known to have been in the Bearsted Road area at around 1am on Saturday 22 May 2021.

The 58-year-old is described as being around 5ft 11 tall with a thin build and a shaved head.

He was last seen wearing a lightweight beige Adidas jacket, a roll neck jumper, a pair of jeans and brown Chelsea boots

Mr Passfield is known to have links to the Crayford area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 22-0262