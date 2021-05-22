Police appeal after fatal M3 collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 40’s sadly died following a collision on the M3 yesterday (May 21).

Police were called at 2.01pm to a report of a collision involving a motorcycle and a lorry between junctions 8 and 9 of the southbound carriageway.

Sadly, the motorcyclist, a man in his 40’s from Southampton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Officers are making enquiries as to the exact circumstances of the collision and are keen to hear from anyone who can assist them.

If you witnessed the incident, have any dash cam footage, or would like to talk to us about this incident, please contact officers on 101 quoting reference 44210196667.

We would like to thank motorists on the M3 yesterday for their patience whilst officers worked hard to investigate the incident and at the same time assist people off the carriageway.