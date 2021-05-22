A  police officer is being treated in hospital after he was hit by a car during a vehicle stop in Manor Waye, Hillingdon

At approximately 6pm on Friday, 21 May an officer on routine patrol attempted to stop a silver Vauxhall Corsa.

As the officer moved towards the car to speak to the occupant, it accelerated into him and sped off.

The officer sustained an injury to his leg and was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service where he remains. His injury has been assessed as potentially life-changing.

Detectives from West Area CID are investigating.

Chief Superintendent Peter Gardner, who is responsible for policing in west London, said: “An investigation is under way following this shocking incident. It was a deliberate act to evade police which has left one of my officers in hospital. My thoughts are with my injured colleague and his family as we await an update on his condition.

“I want to be clear that incidents like this are totally unacceptable and detectives will be thoroughly investigating in order to bring those responsible to justice. We have already begun the process of collecting dash cam footage from drivers who were in the immediate area at the time but every piece of evidence is crucial.

“I would also ask anyone who was in and around Manor Waye at the time of the incident to check any dash cam or doorbell footage they may have to see if it captured what took place. ”

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, providing the reference CAD 6047/21MAY.

Alternatively, to remain 100 per cent anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.