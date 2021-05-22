Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a lorry trailer fire on the M20 motorway

The incident is London-bound, between junction 8 for Hollingbourne and junction 9 for Ashford, resulting in both carriageways being closed.

Five fire engines and a bulk water carrier attended, and crews wearing breathing apparatus put the fire out using compressed air foam and a hose reel jet.

There were no reported injuries and the cause is not yet known. The affected section of the M20 is set to remain closed for a number of hours while debris is cleared and the scene is made safe.

Follow @HighwaysSEast on Twitter for road closures updates.