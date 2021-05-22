Have you seen 16 yr old Faith Fretwell

Officers are concerned for her safety after she was reported missing from the Stapleford area at around 1:30 pm on Friday 21st May 2021, but has not been seen for since Monday 17th May 2021.

Faith is described as a white female, of medium build and is around 5ft 2ins tall. She is described as having long blonde hair. It is not known what she was wearing but is usually seen wearing a black coat with fur around the hood and has a nose stud.

If you have seen Faith or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 386 of 21st May 2021.