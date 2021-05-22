Repeated assaults against a woman in Gillingham have led to a man being imprisoned

In February 2021, Akeem Kelliott was found hiding in bushes by Kent Police officers after subjecting the victim to campaign of abuse which saw her kicked, punched and spat at.

The 30-year-old, of Heron Road, Herne Hill, London, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and two counts of common assault, and was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday 20 May 2021 to 15 months’ imprisonment.

The first assault took place in Richmond Road on 22 January 2021 and saw Kelliott punch the victim in the face and push her over following a verbal altercation in the street.

In another incident, he was seen dragging her by her hair through a communal stairwell. He then poured a bottle of alcohol over her and spat at her.

A further assault took place on 5 February, when he punched her several times in Rochester High Street. The victim made her way home alone, but Kelliott followed her and entered the property where he threatened to hurt her again.

The woman was able to call 999 and when officers arrived they found the offender hiding amongst bushes in Summerson Close.

He was arrested and later charged with the offences.

Investigating officer PC Max Turner said: ‘Kelliott inflicted serious injuries on his victim and caused her to live in fear of further threats and assaults. Victims of domestic abuse show great courage when they report offences to the police and I am under no illusion how difficult it was for this woman to reach out to us for help.

‘We take domestic abuse very seriously and will always work hard to safeguard victims and ensure offenders face the consequences of their actions.’