Do you recognise the man in this picture?

Police want to speak to him in connection with a public order incident that took place at a store on Manor House Avenue, Southampton on Wednesday, 5 May.
At approximately 1.50pm, a man entered the store and when paying for items, he racially abused a member of staff.
He is described as:
• Aged between 40-50
• Between 5ft 6 and 5ft 8 inches tall
• White
• Bald
• Large build
If you recognise this man or have any information, please call 101 quoting reference 44210175173.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.