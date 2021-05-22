Do you recognise the man in this picture?

Police want to speak to him in connection with a public order incident that took place at a store on Manor House Avenue, Southampton on Wednesday, 5 May.

At approximately 1.50pm, a man entered the store and when paying for items, he racially abused a member of staff.

He is described as:

• Aged between 40-50 • Between 5ft 6 and 5ft 8 inches tall • White • Bald • Large build

If you recognise this man or have any information, please call 101 quoting reference 44210175173.