Police are searching for missing Senay Spain-Yusuf, 17

29 mins ago
Senay was seen in Brighton on Friday 21 May, in black cropped top, lt blue ripped jeans, leopard ankle boots, lt cream sheepskin coat, had small black handbag. If you have any info, please call 101 quote serial 1711 of 22/05.