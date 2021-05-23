Can you help us find 23-year-old Angus Tomlin from Southampton?

Angus was last seen leaving IKEA in Southampton at 11.45am today, Saturday 22 May and has not been seen since.

Angus has learning difficulties and his family are understandably concerned for his welfare and we are now turning to you to help us locate him.

Angus is described as having a South African accent, he’s around 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build with short mid brown hair with a fringe.

He was last seen wearing a red beanie hat, white and light blue camouflage print hoodie, dark trousers and bright multi coloured Vans shoes.

He doesn’t like the rain and we believe he may sheltering in a shop or undercover area in Southampton city centre.

If you see Angus, please call 101, quoting the reference 44210198274.