Can you help us find missing woman Charlotte?

Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding missing woman Charlotte Denyer from Godalming.

Charlotte, 34 hasn’t been seen in a few days and her family are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Charlotte is described as around 5ft 1inches with dark brown hair.

Officers believe that Charlotte could possibly be with Charlie Walker, who is currently wanted on recall to prison. He is described as around 5ft 9in tall, of a heavy build with brown hair and brown eyes, he may also have a short beard and moustache.

It’s likely that the pair will be travelling by taxis or public transport.

They both have connections across Godalming, Woking and Bognor Regis.

We are appealing to anyone who may have seen either of them or has any information that may help find them to contact the Surrey Police contact centre through the Live Chat at www.surrey.police.uk quoting reference PR/45210052458. If Charlotte is with you, or you believe her life is in immediate risk, call 999.