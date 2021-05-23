Woodmill adventure centre closed after car ploughed into building

Southampton City Council have confirmed that work to stabilise the damaged wall on the heritage building has now been completed allowing the removal of the propping that led to the closure of the road on the grounds of health and safety.

Woodmill Lane will be open from early today, Sunday 23 May until the evening of Monday 31 May and again will be closed from the evening of Monday 31 May for approximately one week.

While work to repair the damaged building continues, the council ask you to please plan your journeys ahead of time.

A Nissan Micra is said to have contained youths and left the road, crashing into a building owned by The SUP Company on Woodmill Lane Southampton.

Police have arrested a 14 year old in connection with the collision and the investigation remains ongoing.

Southampton City Council said;

“We are now working to mobilise additional specialist contractors which will allow us to temporarily re-open Woodmill Lane to all traffic and allow pedestrians to move safely along the footpath. The reopening of Woodmill Lane will happen from early Sunday 23 May.

The second stage of repairs to the building will begin on Tuesday 01 June 2021 and it is estimated that it will take approximately one week. Woodmill Lane will be temporarily closed during this time to enable the contractors to work safely and a diversion route will be in place.”