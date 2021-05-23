Colchester: Appeal following stabbing

Can you help detectives following an assault in Colchester?

Just before 1.30am this morning (Sunday 23 May), officers patrolling the area came across a man in his 60s who had been stabbed outside Bodrum Kebab House in Crouch Street.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but has thankfully since been released.

Officers carried out a search of the area and quickly arrested an 18-year-old man from Colchester believed to be involved in the assault.

He was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remains in custody.

Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with dash cam or doorbell footage from the area, to please get in contact.

You can submit information via our website or call Colchester CID on 101. The incident number to quote is 114 of 23 May.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous you can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.