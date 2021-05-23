Police investigate Kendal assault

Police are investigating an assault in which a man suffered facial injuries in Kirkland, Kendal, in the early hours of this morning (May 23).

The man, 35 was taken to hospital following the assault, which happened at about 12.10am. His injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

Officers would like to speak to the three people pictured as part of their investigations.

People involved in the incident are believed to have headed along Milnthorpe Road afterwards.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, referring to incident 32 of May 23.