Police are concerned for the welfare of a woman who has gone missing from Ulverston today (May 23).

Karen Titcombe, 69, was last seen at about 6.45am.

Karen is white, about 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build, with fair, grey hair. She looks younger than her age and is possibly wearing a green coat and carrying a green rucksack.

If anyone sees Karen they are asked to contact police on 101. If Karen sees this appeal herself she is asked to contact officers on the same number.