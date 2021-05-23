Fuel theft from lorry in Canterbury leads to two charges

Two men have been charged following prompt action by officers responding to a reported fuel theft.

Kent Police was called at 12.45am on Friday 21 May 2021 following a report that fuel had been siphoned from a lorry in a layby on the A2 near Canterbury.

Officers identified a suspect vehicle and arrested two men in Whitfield, Dover shortly after 1.30am.

Charged

Constantin Eftimie, 41, has been charged with theft along with 25-year-old Ionut-mirel Pantazi, who are both from Romania.

They have since been released on bail to appear at Margate Magistrates’ Court on 24 June 2021.

Inspector Guy Thompson, of Canterbury’s Community Safety Unit, said:

‘We urge lorry drivers to remain vigilant to this type of offending and call us on 101 if they see suspicious activity or 999 if a crime is in progress.

‘Parking in well-lit areas covered by CCTV or close to other vehicles to restrict access to your fuel tank is recommended.

‘Fuel cap alarms can also be fitted which are activated when your vehicle is tampered with.’