Concern for Sofia Salvato and Emmie Hunt, 12, missing in Brighton

Police in Brighton are searching for two missing 12-year-old girls who are believed to be together .

Sofia Salvato and Emmie Hunt left and right in photo) have both been missing from their homes since Saturday 22 May and were last seen in the city centre early on Saturday evening

Both are described as white. Sofia is 5’3”, of slim build, with blue eyes, and was wearing grey leggings, black trainers, black coat, long dark hair. She was carrying a black rucksack.

Emmie is 5’7″,of slim build with long brown hair, and was wearing black leggings, a white Nike crop top, and a black puffa jacket with a fur-lined hood. She was carrying a black bag.

There is concern for their welfare because of their age and vulnerability. Anyone who has seen them or has any other information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the police right away on 999 or 101, quoting serial 1326 of 22/05.