Urgent appeal to locate missing Scalby woman

North Yorkshire Police is urgently appealing for the public’s help to locate 27 year-old Melissa Gardener from Scalby, Scarborough who has not been seen since 2pm yesterday (Saturday 22 May 2021).

Melissa was last seen at her home address on High Street in Scalby near Scarborough around 2pm on Saturday and officers are extremely concerned for her welfare.

Melissa is 5 ft 2 in height with long blonde hair, fair skin and is believed to be wearing a black anorak-style coat and a hoodie.

Anyone with any information about Melissa’s whereabout should call 101 or 999 for an immediate sighting.

Ref: 12210123475