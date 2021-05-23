Southsea Model Village attacked by Vandals again

At approximately 4.30am this morning the Southsea model village was sadly break-in again. Mindless gobs have ripped up James’s track, kicked in windows and had a throwing fight with all our little figures and ripped out the new bonsai trees. As if the past year hasn’t been hard enough the owners have to now have to put all this right. There were 3 males and one female, their clothing is quite recognisable so hopefully one of our amazing followers will be able to help to identify them.