Southampton International Boat Show will have a bold new layout this year with changes enhancing the visitor’s show experience

British Marine, organiser of the Show, is delighted that Britain’s biggest festival of boating will return safely and with style this September. Bringing back the successful boat show formula, including Europe’s largest purpose-built marina with hundreds of marine brands together in one location, the 52nd edition of the show will be complemented by some refreshing changes.

Working in partnership with Southampton City Council, British Marine is pleased to confirm additional land has been agreed for use at this year’s show. This larger space creates a new entrance to the show outside Southampton’s Westquay Shopping Centre.

Inside the show, visitors will be able to visit zones of boating and watersport that cater for specific interests giving a tailored show experience. Zones include Watersports- paddle boards, kite surfers, kayaks and windsurfers a Dinghy Zone geared towards the interest of dinghy sailors and high-performance sailing, and a Classic Boat & Day Boat Zone aimed at celebrating the boats and craftsmanship that stand the test of time.

On the massive marina, there will be hundreds of power and sailboats plus equipment and services on show in Mayflower Park. Europe’s largest purpose-built marina remains the show’s centerpiece with its wide range of exhilarating on-the-water experiences for everyone. An arena between pontoons and shore will be used to create a safe and constantly active water park.

Throughout the show there will be new dedicated features, including stages with live music and other entertainment as well as guest speakers to showcase the lifestyle that watersports and boating offers.

As per the Government roadmap, it is planned for outdoor events to run in full format by September 2021. However, the health, safety and security of visitors remains the number one priority. Through engagement with the relevant Government department and Southampton City Council, British Marine will ensure that everyone can enjoy themselves in a safe and happy environment and incorporate any necessary COVID-19 safety measures that may be required at the time.

Lesley Robinson, CEO of British Marine, said:

“After more than a year dominated by the pandemic, we are delighted to be working with Southampton City Council to bring the show back to the city again and plans for the new layout and zones are really exciting.”

Well- known brands in boating have already signed up to exhibit at the Show. These include: Sunseeker International, Princess Motor Yachts, Prestige Yachts, Sealine, Fjord, Jeanneau Sail & Power range, Beneteau Sail & Power range, Hanse, Dehler and Moody sailing yachts and Privilège and Bali catamarans.

This diverse range of brands makes Southampton International Boat Show an event for all serious boat buyers and water sports enthusiasts keen to have the opportunity to see the latest boats and equipment all in one place.