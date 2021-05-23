Fire crews called to fatal fire in Torquay

Police were called at 11.10pm on Saturday 22 May to reports of a fire at a property in Torquay.

Emergency services attended the address on Ellacombe Road, where the fire was extinguished, and the property secured.

A man in his 30s was located within the address and confirmed deceased. Next of kin have been informed and formal identification is yet to be completed. The cause of death is currently being treated as unexplained whilst enquiries are ongoing.

A man in his 50s, from Torquay, has been arrested in connection to the incident and remains in police custody at this time.

Enquiries remain ongoing at the scene and a cordon is in place.

Anyone with information which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CR/041665/21.