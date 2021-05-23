A woman who suffered a gunshot wound to the head in the early hours of this morning is understood to be an activist in the Black Lives Matters movement

Police are appealing for information after finding the woman in her 20s with life-threatening injuries in Southwark, south London, at about 3am.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the Taking the Initiative Party said Sasha Johnson had been subject to numerous death threats.

The statement said: “It is with great sadness that we inform you that our own Sasha Johnson has sustained a gunshot wound to her head.

“Sasha has always been actively fighting for black people and the injustices that surround the black community, as well as being both a member of BLM and a member of Taking the Initiative Party’s executive leadership committee.

“Sasha is also a mother of three and a strong, powerful voice for our people and our community.

“Let’s all come together and pray for Sasha, pray for her recovery and show our support to her family and loved ones.”