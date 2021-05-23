Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to a serious assault in Milton Keynes

At around 12.45am today (23/5) two men, aged in their twenties, sustained stab wounds in Aylesbury Street, St Fenny, Stratford, Bletchley.

The two victims, along with two others, were outside Fratellis bar and restaurant when an altercation took place. One man came over from a separate group near-by and stabbed the two victims.

The offender then left the scene.

Both victims sustained serious injuries and remain in hospital at this time. One sustained life-changing injuries to his face and abdomen. The other victim sustained life-threatening injuries to his abdomen.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Carl Wilson based at Aylesbury police station, said: “Two men have been very seriously injured in this incident and remain in hospital at this time.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has information about what happened this morning.

“Although it was in the early hours, we do think there were quite a few people in the area who may have seen what happened.

“We also believe there were vehicles near the vicinity when the assault took place. If you were in the area around this time, please check your dash-cam or CCTV footage for anything significant.

“If you know of anything which could help our investigation, please get in touch.

“A cordon has been in place while initial investigations take place and we expect these to be lifted soon.

“We know this may be concerning to the community but we are in the early stages of this investigation and will be carrying out thorough enquiries to establish exactly what happened.

“If you do have information you think could help, please contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101 or make a report online using the reference number 43210222175.

“If you would prefer to remain 100% anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”