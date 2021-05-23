Kent Police is carrying out enquiries in Deal following a report of a sexual attack

Officers are asking members of the public to come forward with information or CCTV after a woman in her 40s left a property in Mill Road at around 1am on Sunday 23 May 2021 to walk home. Anyone with information or video footage in Manor Road, Mill Hill and Trinity Place, that might show the route the woman took are asked to get in touch as soon as possible.

Detectives are working with the victim to get a full account of the circumstances surrounding the assault.

Officers remain in the area carrying out house-to-house enquiries, reviewing CCTV and exploring forensic opportunities.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in or near to these particular streets in Deal between the hours of 1am and 4am on the morning of 23 May should call 01843 222289 quoting reference 23-0664. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, or by using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org