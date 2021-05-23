Two men and a woman will appear in court charged in connection with the death of Tim Hipperson

All three were arrested in the morning of Saturday, 22 May and charged on Sunday, 23 May as follows:

Oliver Muldowney, 34, of no fixed address was charged with murder and two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, namely cocaine and heroin

Jonathon Nash, 35, of Hounslow Road, TW14 was charged with assisting an offender and two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, namely cocaine and heroin.

Natalie Stevens, 37, of Sheen Road TW9 was charged with assisting an offender.

All three will appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 24 May.

The charges come after 39-year-old Tim Hipperson died in hospital on Thursday, 20 May. He was stabbed on Monday, 17 May.