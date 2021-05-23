Matthew, 35, was last seen at around 7.20pm this evening (Sunday) leaving High Field Knoll in Penistone in a red Citroen C1, registration YR09 HCK.
Matthew is described as around 6ft 4 tall, with short brown hair that is balding on top and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy blue winter coat and could be wearing shorts.
His family are concerned for his welfare and we are asking anyone who knows where he is, or has seen him today, to get in touch.
If you have seen Matthew or his car, or know where he might be, please call 101 quoting incident number 859 of 23 May.
Police in Barnsley are appealing for help to find missing man Matthew Fawcett
1 hour ago
1 Min Read
