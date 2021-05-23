Two Rotherham brothers have each been sentenced to a decade behind bars after carrying out an armed robbery together and each of them, a separate burglary

On 26 October 2019, Christopher and Stephen Bouskill targeted an electrical shop, in High Street, Wath. Armed with an axe and a knife, the brothers entered the store and made threats to the owner before stealing his wallet and £700 from the till.

PC Jessica Pearce, investigating, said: “The brothers’ actions that day caused an innocent man to fear for his life. The victim, who was 78 at the time, was pushed to the floor, attacked, and robbed while being threatened at knife point.

“The man’s bravery and commitment to assisting with the investigation throughout is to be admired.

“Luckily, 40-year-old Christopher Bouskill drove his getaway car in to floodwater as he left the scene, and after being stranded was apprehended by one of our police dogs.”

Following his arrest, Christopher was linked to a burglary which had been committed in Church Street, Swinton just three days before – on 23 October. A laptop, cash and other items were stolen.

Stephen, 45, was the second brother to be detained. He was quickly linked to a burglary on 17 October where almost £10,000 worth of sentimental jewellery had been stolen from an address in Bradlea Rise, Rawmarsh.

PC Pearce continued: “The Bouskill brothers are nasty and prolific offenders – both of them a blight on the Rotherham community. I am pleased that justice has been done, and both are behind bars for a significant period of time.”

The brothers, both formerly of Albany Road, Rotherham, admitted the charges against them and were each sentenced to 10 years behind bars at Sheffield Crown Court.