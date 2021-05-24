Did you see three female walkers in the Teesdale area today as Police launch major search launched for missing trio

Julie Newton, Joanne Race and Lucy Woods – all in their mid-50s – travelled to Middleton-in-Teesdale this morning (Sunday, May 23) to complete a 19-mile walk.

They are believed to have arrived in the area at around 10am, and were due to return at around 5.30pm, but have not done so.

The route they had planned to take is known as Walk 23, High and Low Force, Upper Teesdale, details of which can be found here: https://bit.ly/3uj5wzL

Julie, Joanne and Lucy are all keen walkers and are wearing full walking gear with boots, maps and compasses.

Julie is known to have been wearing all black and carrying walking poles and a backpack.